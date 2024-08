Regional News of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: 3news

Interior Minister Henry Quartey has extended the curfew in Bimbilla Township, effective August 2, 2024, from midnight to 4:00 am, following advice from the Northern Regional Security Council.



The government urges local leaders and residents to maintain peace and resolve issues non-violently.



Additionally, a total ban on carrying weapons in the area is in effect, with violators facing arrest and prosecution.