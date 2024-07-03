Interior Minister renews curfew measures across troubled Ghanaian townships

General News of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Minister for Interior, Henry Quartey, has issued renewed curfew orders for several townships across Ghana, effective from July 2 and July 3, 2024.



In Chereponi Township and its environs in the North East Region, the curfew will be enforced from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am.



Similar measures apply to Saboba Township in the Northern Region, where the



curfew hours are also set from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am.



Additionally, Nkwanta Township in the Oti Region will observe a curfew from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am, while Bawku Municipality in the Upper East Region will maintain curfew hours from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am.



These curfews aim to manage and mitigate ongoing security challenges in these areas. The government urges local community leaders, including Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, and Youth, to exercise restraint and promote peace through non-violent means.



It is emphasized that carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons is strictly prohibited during these curfew periods. Offenders will face arrest and prosecution under the law.



Minister Henry Quartey underscores the importance of compliance with these measures to ensure public safety and stability in affected communities.



These directives are issued under Executive Instruments and reflect the government's commitment to maintaining peace and security across Ghana.