Interior Minister reviews curfew hours for Chereponi, Nkwanta & Bomaa

General News of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, has extended the curfew hours for Chereponi Township and its surroundings in the North East Region through an Executive Instrument.



Effective Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the new curfew period spans from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am.



In a statement from the Interior Ministry, the government emphasized the importance of exercising restraint and utilizing non-violent means to address challenges in the area.



The directive includes a comprehensive ban on carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapon within the specified communities, with strict warnings of arrest and prosecution for violators.



Additionally, responding to advice from the Oti Regional Security Council, Mr. Quartey imposed a curfew on Nkwanta Township in the Oti Region, effective from 5:00 pm to 6:00 am starting Tuesday, February 27, 2024.



Similarly, curfew hours for Bomaa Township and its environs in the Ahafo Region were renewed, now spanning from 11:00 pm to 4:00 am as of Tuesday, February 27, 2024.



The government's appeal for restraint and the use of established conflict resolution mechanisms echoed in the statement, reinforcing the prohibition on carrying arms or ammunition in Nkwanta Township and its environs, with a stern warning of legal consequences for offenders.