Interior Minister reviews curfew hours on Bawku municipality

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, has reviewed the curfew hours for the Bawku municipality and its environs from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am to 6:00 pm to 6:00 am effective Thursday, January 25, 2024.



According to a statement from the Ministry of the Interior, the curfew hours were reviewed by Ambrose Dery on the advice of the Upper East Regional Security Council.



"Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the Bawku Municipality and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted," part of the statement read.



Ambrose Dery, on behalf of government, called on the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.