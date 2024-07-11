You are here: HomeNews2024 07 11Article 1959425

General News of Thursday, 11 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Interior Minister urges VRA to prioritize safety in Akosombo Dam Spillage

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Henry Quartey, Minister for Interior Henry Quartey, Minister for Interior

At a recent meeting held at the Ministry of the Interior in Accra, the Minister for the Interior, Hon. Henry Quartey, urged the Volta River Authority (VRA) to emphasize stakeholder engagement, public sensitization, and safety in the event of a spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

Stressing the importance of public safety, Quartey called on the VRA to

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment