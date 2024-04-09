Interior Minister warns against hate speech on social media ahead of elections

Politics of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Interior Minister Henry Quartey has issued a stern warning against the spread of hate speech and fear-mongering online in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.



Quartey emphasized the importance of maintaining public safety and order during a visit to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



Addressing the prevalence of inflammatory content on social media platforms, Quartey highlighted the legal repercussions awaiting individuals involved in such activities.



“I know that we have passed a law in Parliament against false publications. Social media has become a space where everybody threatens everybody and says anything anyhow. As IGP, you have the powers with you. People sit in the comfort of their rooms and they threaten. Anybody who makes those remarks, we will go after you because that is what the law says.



“Your statements and your actions should not incite the public. It must not create fear and panic in the public. Free speech, free association, free movement, but we must be guided by our statements not to create fear and panic.”



He made it clear that those inciting violence or panic would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.



Quartey urged citizens to be cautious in their speech and actions to prevent disruptions to public peace.



While acknowledging the principles of free speech and association, he stressed the need for responsible communication to prevent the spread of fear and unrest.



Commending the police service for their efforts in maintaining security and tranquility, Quartey assured them of the government's commitment to providing the necessary resources to enhance their capacity for a smooth electoral process.



“This is an election year, and by the grace of God, we will ensure free, fair, transparent elections before, during, and after the 2024 elections. That we will not interfere in the elections. We will allow a free, fair, and transparent election. And also, just to let you know the government will continue to retool the Police Service.



“It means before the elections we shall do our best to give the Ghana Police Service more accoutrement to be able to discharge your duties professionally.”