Interior Ministry declares March 6, 2024, as public holiday

The Ministry of the Interior has officially declared that Independence Day, March 6th, 2024, will be observed as a public holiday throughout the country.



On March 1, 2023, in a statement, the Minister of the Interior, Henry Quartey, emphasized the importance of this day in Ghana's history and urged all citizens to observe it accordingly.



Ghanaians attach great significance to Independence Day, which commemorates the country's liberation from colonial rule, and it remains a day of national pride.



This day reminds citizens of the sacrifices made by previous generations to secure Ghana's freedom and sovereignty, and it is a day for reflection and gratitude.



To celebrate this significant occasion, various events and activities, such as flag-raising ceremonies and cultural performances, are organized, and citizens are encouraged to participate in them.



To allow citizens to participate fully in the festivities and reflect on Ghana's journey towards self-determination, businesses, schools, and government offices are expected to remain closed on March 6th.



The Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua, has been selected to host the 67th Independence Day National Celebration on 6th March 2024. The announcement was made by Lord Commey, the Director of Operations at the Office of the President, who led members of the national planning committee to the region.



During their visit, the committee assessed the facilities at the Koforidua Youth Resource Center, which will serve as the venue for the national parade and informed the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs about the upcoming celebration. To ensure a successful event, necessary recommendations were made.



At a meeting held at the Regional Coordinating Council, various sub-planning committees were formed with specific roles to ensure a smooth and successful celebration. The importance of the event was emphasized, and the region was urged to capitalize on the opportunity to showcase itself to the country and the world.



Private sector involvement for sponsorship and partnership opportunities was encouraged, highlighting the positive impact it can have on the local economy. The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, also announced that the event would be officially launched on 1 February 2024.



This celebration will hold significance for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as it will be his last Independence Day celebration before concluding his two-term presidency on 7 January 2025.



The Eastern Region is preparing to host a memorable and historic event that will proudly showcase Ghana's rich culture and achievements to the world as the nation prepares to commemorate its independence.