Interior Ministry lauds Civil Service Week Exhibition

General News of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mrs. Doreen Annan, the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of the Interior, has praised the ongoing 2024 Civil Service Week Policy Fair and Exhibition at the Ministerial enclave.



The event, organized by the Office of the Head of Civil Service, showcases the work of various Ministries, Departments, and public and private sector organizations.



During her visit to the exhibition stand of the Ministry and others, Mrs. Annan expressed delight at the diverse exhibits and encouraged continuous participation in the annual Civil Service Week Celebration.



She highlighted the event as a valuable learning platform and an opportunity for networking and building relationships.



The Policy Fair and Exhibition provided a platform for different sector Ministries, Departments, and private sector organizations to showcase and sell goods and services to Civil Service Staff and the public. It also aimed to strengthen collaboration between the Civil Service, the Private Sector, and their clientele.



This year's celebration, themed ‘Combatting Threats to Sub-Regional Peace and Security: Perspective of the Civil Service,’ seeks to enhance

collaboration between the Public and Private Sectors for accelerated national development.



It also aims to engage clients and the public on the role of the Civil Service in maintaining peace.



The Civil Service Week Celebration includes a range of activities such as a Float, Press Launch, Thanksgiving Service, Public Lecture, Know the Civil Service Quiz Competition, Cooking Competition, and Inter-Ministerial Games.



The celebration will culminate in an Awards Ceremony at the Accra International Conference Centre.