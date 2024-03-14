Internet issues due to outages on submarine fibre optic cables – Ghana Chamber of Telecos

General News of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has reported significant disruptions in the telecommunications sector due to outages in multiple submarine fibre optic cables responsible for providing internet connectivity to the country.



In a statement released on Thursday, March 14, the Chamber disclosed that some of these cables are completely offline, while others are operating at limited capacity.



The outage is affecting internet, data, and Voice over IP (VoIP) services provided by members of the Chamber, including Mobile Network Operators and Data Service Providers, leading to service challenges for customers and subscribers.



The Chamber assured that investigations are underway, and efforts are being made to address the current issues and restore service to customers.



See the statement below:



