Inusah Fuseini backs Bagbin's decision to suspend approval of ministerial nominees

General News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has voiced his support for the decision made by the Speaker of Parliament to suspend the approval process for ministers vetted by the House.



This decision by Alban Bagbin came in the wake of an interlocutory injunction filed at the Supreme Court by Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor, the MP for South Dayi, which halted Parliament from approving new ministers nominated by President Akufo-Addo.



The move by Bagbin was a response to a directive from the presidency, which issued a cease and desist letter to Parliament, preventing it from forwarding the Bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values for President Akufo-Addo’s approval. The presidency cited an ongoing interlocutory application at the Supreme Court as the basis for their decision.



In an official response, Bagbin reiterated Parliament’s inability to proceed with the approval of new ministers under similar circumstances. His decision underscores the constitutional principles of separation of powers and the independence of Parliament in the legislative process.



In an interview on Citi FM's Eyewitness News, Inusah Fuseini expressed his solidarity with the Speaker's stance, highlighting the importance of upholding the dignity and sanctity of Parliament. He suggested that Bagbin's actions were motivated by a concern for the constitutional integrity of the legislative process and the institutional autonomy of Parliament.



Fuseini criticized what he perceived as an unconstitutional act by the President in the handling of bills from Parliament. He argued that such actions undermined the authority of Parliament and weakened the institution's standing in the eyes of the Ghanaian people. As the head of Parliament, Bagbin had a responsibility to safeguard its dignity and independence.



"The Speaker’s recent action is a vivid demonstration of the absurdity of the decision of the presidency to reject the transmission of the bill passed by Parliament to his office," Fuseini remarked.



He emphasized the need for the presidency to respect the constitutional roles and functions of Parliament and refrain from undermining its authority. The suspension of the ministerial approval process serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding constitutional principles and institutional integrity in Ghana's democratic governance.