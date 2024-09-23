You are here: HomeNews2024 09 23Article 1984787

Invest in alternative livelihood programmes to end galamsey – Festus Aboagye tells govt

Col. Festus Aboagye Col. Festus Aboagye

Retired security expert Col. Festus Aboagye has outlined strategies for the Ghanaian government to combat illegal small-scale mining, known as galamsey.

He emphasized the complex challenges posed by galamsey, which negatively impacts the economy, environment, and community health.

While acknowledging government efforts, he pointed out that corruption and lack of political will undermine progress.

Aboagye advocates for addressing root causes like poverty and weak governance, integrating illegal miners into the formal economy, and promoting responsible mining practices.

He stresses the need for long-term commitment and collaboration among stakeholders for sustainable development and resource preservation in Ghana.

