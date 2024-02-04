Invest more in road construction to reduce emissions - IES boss to gov't

General News of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nana Amoasi VII, the Executive Director of the Institute of Energy Security (IES), has suggested that the government should focus on constructing more roads to ensure that traffic moves, which will result in the reduction of emissions from vehicles.



On February 1, 2024, the government implemented a fresh tax framework that will levy a tax on carbon dioxide equivalent emissions produced by internal combustion engine vehicles.



Despite opposition from key stakeholders such as the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), the government has proceeded with its plan, ignoring their objections.



According to Mr. Amoasi, the tax is a nuisance in the sense that it is going to create additional costs for Ghanaians.



As per his analysis, augmenting the road network and optimizing traffic flow can effectively mitigate the burden of emissions tax.



To this end, he recommended that the government should invest in constructing additional roads and bolster the existing infrastructure to facilitate seamless vehicular movement.



“I am Ghanaian. I’m irritated by the numerous taxes I pay on a litre of fuel, and so if I describe the imposition of this emissions levy as a nuisance, I am right. I know how I feel. I know how my disposable income has been negatively affected,” Mr. Amoasi on The Big Issue on Citi TV.



“The way forward, I think, is that the government must invest in decongesting the road. Construct more roads and ensure that traffic moves so that emissions will go down. Invest in electric vehicle infrastructure as well; it motivates people to move,” he added.