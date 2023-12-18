Investigations ongoing, 11 interdicted SHS heads not reinstated – GES

General News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Education Service has denied reports and media publications suggesting that some 11 interdicted senior high school heads have been reinstated.



In a Facebook post, the GES stated: “Investigations on the interdicted Heads of Senior High Schools are still ongoing. Kindly disregard any false information of their reinstatement.”



“Management assures all stakeholders and the public that the outcome of the investigations will be made known to all when completed,” it added.



The 11 interdicted headteachers are Mrs Selina Anane Afoakwa, Headmistress of Kumasi Girls SHS; Mr Nataniel Asamoah, Headmaster of Asanteman SHS; Mr Andrews Boateng, Headmaster of Kumasi Senior High Technical School; and Mr Kwadwo Obeng-Appiah, Headmaster of Manso-Edubia SHS.



The others include Mr Daniel Boamah Duku, Headmaster of Agric Nzema Community SHS; Ms Gladys Sarfowah, Headmistress of Nkawie Senior High Technical School; and Mr Ampong Ahmed Omar, Headmaster of Collins SHS.



According to the GES, these headteachers face accusations of imposing various unapproved fees, including house dues, books, calculators, admission process fees, and charges for printing slips, files, and hymn books on first-year SHS students.



This development follows similar interdictions of Mr Afi Yaw Stephen, Headmaster of Berekum Senior High School, and Mr Joseph Jilinjeh Abudu, Headmaster of Odomaseman Senior High School as well as the Headmistress of the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASS), Patience Naki Mensah.