Investors say they want NPP away from office before they invest in Ghana – Mahama

Politics of Sunday, 4 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to vote against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming elections, citing economic mismanagement under President Nana Akufo-Addo.



Mahama claims investors are waiting for the election results before committing funds to Ghana, indicating that another NPP term would signal approval of the past eight years' governance.



Campaigning in the Upper East Region, Mahama emphasized the high stakes of the election, which he believes will shape the country's future and hold the NPP accountable for the people's hardships.