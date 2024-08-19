You are here: HomeNews2024 08 19Article 1971359

Source: Ghanaian Times

Invite Agric Minister to answer questions on PFJ phase 2

Bismark Owusu Nortey, PFAG's Executive Director Bismark Owusu Nortey, PFAG's Executive Director

The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has urged Parliament to question Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong about issues with the second phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) program.

PFAG's Executive Director, Bismark Owusu Nortey, cited problems like political interference, a flawed registration process, and insufficient extension officers.

He reported that by July 2024, less than 15% of farmers had registered.

Nortey also criticized the politicized input distribution and called for a withdrawal of politicians from the process and emergency irrigation support due to recent droughts.

The Ministry's PR Officer, Tanko Bagbara, defended the program, highlighting the new digital registration platform, GhAAP, and its support for vulnerable farmers.

