Iran president killed in helicopter crash

General News of Monday, 20 May 2024

Source: BBC

Iran's President, Ebrahim Raisi, has been killed in a helicopter crash in a mountainous area of north-western Iran, the country's state media has said.



He was travelling with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who also died after the aircraft came down on Sunday.



It was initially reported that the helicopter carrying the men and their entourage had made a rough landing in foggy conditions.



Mr Raisi, 63, was tipped as a potential successor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.



The helicopter came down in a remote area of north-western Iran on the way back from Azerbaijan where Mr Raisi had been meeting President Ilham Aliyev.



On Monday, the Iranian Red Crescent confirmed the bodies of the president and others who died in the crash had been recovered and search operations had ended.



"We are in the process of transferring the bodies of the martyrs to Tabriz [in Iran's northwest]," the organisation's chief said on state television.



According to local media he had been in the area to open the Qiz Qalasi and Khodaafarin dams.



Ahead of the confirmation of the death, vigils had taken place in the capital, Tehran, with pictures showing people kneeling in prayer.



Mr Raisi, 63, was a hard-line cleric close to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and was considered to be a potential successor to the 85-year-old.



His election as president in 2021 consolidated the control of conservatives over every part of the Islamic Republic.



In a statement following his death, the Iranian government said it would continue to operate "without disruption".



A number of countries have expressed their condolences following President Raisi's death.



In Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a national day of mourning and described the Mr Raisi and Mr Amir-Abdollahian as "good friends of Iran".



Writing on social media, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply saddened and shocked" by the deaths.



Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his government was "in full contact and co-ordination with the Iranian authorities" and was ready to "provide any necessary support".



Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed his condolences and said the president and foreign minister were "true, reliable friends of our country".