Irene Naa Torshie: All must respect Bawumia’s choice

Politics of Monday, 8 July 2024

Source: The Chronicle

The Administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund, Irene Naa Torshie Addo, has called on New Patriotic Party (NPP) members to support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh in the upcoming December 2024 elections.



She emphasized that their success would be a victory for the entire party.



Naa Torshie praised Opoku Prempeh's commitment and accomplishments, urging party supporters to unite and work towards securing victory.



Both President Akufo-Addo and the NPP National Council have endorsed Opoku Prempeh as Bawumia's running mate.