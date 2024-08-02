Isaac Adongo will flee Bolgatanga Central by October – NPP PC warns

Politics of Friday, 2 August 2024
Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Atiah Figo Awonekai, NPP parliamentary candidate for Bolgatanga Central, claims incumbent MP Isaac Adongo will soon flee due to an impending electoral defeat.
Awonekai boasts of his on-ground engagement with stakeholders and local project initiatives, contrasting it with Adongo's perceived complacency in Accra.
Highlighting projects like the Bolga-Sherigu-Naaga road, Awonekai asserts his efforts are causing Adongo significant anxiety and predicts the Bolgatanga Central seat will flip to the NPP by October or November.