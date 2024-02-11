Isaac Wilberforce Mensah appointed spokesperson for Office of Attorney-General

General News of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Isaac Wilberforce Mensah, a state attorney, has been selected to serve as the spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney-General and the Ministry of Justice.



Mr. Mensah has over 15 years of experience as a journalist and previously worked with media organizations including Citi FM, TV Africa, Multimedia, and GTV before transitioning to a career in law.



Before being appointed as a state attorney, Mr. Mensah had a successful career as a private legal practitioner.



As the newly appointed spokesperson, Mr. Mensah will utilize his legal expertise and media experience to effectively communicate to the public the works, programs, and developments of one of the most significant institutions of the state.



Mr. Mensah's extensive knowledge in media and communications will greatly contribute to improving the relationship between the Office of the Attorney-General and the Ministry and the public for efficient justice delivery.



As the institution responsible for prosecuting alleged offenders, initiating civil claims on behalf of the state, and defending the state in claims against it.



Mr. Mensah's work will play a crucial role in educating the public about the principal legal advisory institution of the state. This will ensure transparency, foster trust, and cooperation with the public.



Mr. Mensah expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the country.



“It is an honor to be called to serve your country, in whatever capacity, and I simply intend to do so in all humility. My service has always been to God and country, and hopefully same will be reflected in my work with the Office of the Attorney General,” he added.