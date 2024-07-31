Israel claims it killed senior Hezbollah commander in strike on Beirut

General News of Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Source: BBC

Israel says it has killed a top Hezbollah commander after carrying out an air strike on a southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.



The Israeli military says Fuad Shukr was the target of an "intelligence-based elimination".



Hezbollah has not yet confirmed his death, but says Shukhr was in a building at the time.



Israeli officials say he was responsible for a rocket attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday which killed 12 people, mostly children. Hezbollah has denied any involvement in that attack.