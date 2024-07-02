Israel orders Palestinians to leave southern Gaza area after rocket fire

General News of Tuesday, 2 July 2024

Source: BBC

Israeli military has ordered Palestinians to evacuate east of Khan Younis due to rocket fire.



Rockets from Palestinian Islamic Jihad prompted the evacuation, with about 20 rockets launched. One civilian died in Israeli artillery strikes, and fierce fighting in Shejaiya and Rafah continued.



Israel reported progress in degrading Hamas forces and engaged in widespread operations across Gaza, aiming to eliminate Hamas and recover hostages.



The humanitarian situation worsened, with up to 80,000 displaced amid destruction. Efforts for basic necessities like water and healthcare were hampered, exacerbating Gaza's dire conditions amidst ongoing conflict.