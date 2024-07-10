Israeli air strike kills 29 people at Gaza camp for displaced people

General News of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Source: BBC

At least 29 Palestinians have been killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a camp for displaced people outside a school in southern Gaza, according to hospital officials.



The strike hit near al-Awda school in Abasan al-Kabira, Khan Younis, an area packed with displaced people.



Israel's military targeted a Hamas militant involved in the October 7 attack on Israel, using "precise munition." Witnesses described a chaotic and bloody aftermath, with women and children among the casualties.



This is the fourth strike near schools sheltering displaced people in four days, amidst ongoing conflict resulting in over 38,240 deaths in Gaza.