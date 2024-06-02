Israeli ministers threaten to quit over ceasefire plan

General News of Sunday, 2 June 2024

Source: BBC

Two far-right Israeli ministers, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, have threatened to resign and collapse the coalition government if Prime Minister Netanyahu agrees to a Gaza ceasefire proposed by US President Joe Biden.



They insist Hamas must be destroyed first. Opposition leader Yair Lapid pledged to support Netanyahu if he backs the plan. Netanyahu stated there would be no permanent truce until Hamas is defeated and all hostages released.



Biden's plan includes a six-week ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces, and reconstruction of Gaza.



Protests in Tel Aviv demanded acceptance of the plan and Netanyahu's resignation. Mediation efforts continue.