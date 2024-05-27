Israeli strike hits Rafah area after Hamas barrage

General News of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: BBC

An air strike in Gaza's Rafah area has killed and injured dozens, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed targeting a Hamas compound and is reviewing the incident. Earlier, Hamas fired eight rockets at Tel Aviv, marking the first attack on the city since January.



The strike hit a camp for displaced Palestinians, causing a large explosion and intense fires.



The IDF claims it targeted Hamas militants, killing two senior figures.



Despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations, the conflict persists with significant casualties on both sides, including nearly 36,000 Palestinians killed since October 7.