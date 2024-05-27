You are here: HomeNews2024 05 27Article 1942679

Source: BBC

Israeli strike hits Rafah area after Hamas barrage

Fire rages at an area designated for displaced Palestinians in the Rafah area on Sunday Fire rages at an area designated for displaced Palestinians in the Rafah area on Sunday

An air strike in Gaza's Rafah area has killed and injured dozens, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed targeting a Hamas compound and is reviewing the incident. Earlier, Hamas fired eight rockets at Tel Aviv, marking the first attack on the city since January.

The strike hit a camp for displaced Palestinians, causing a large explosion and intense fires.

The IDF claims it targeted Hamas militants, killing two senior figures.

Despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations, the conflict persists with significant casualties on both sides, including nearly 36,000 Palestinians killed since October 7.

