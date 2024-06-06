You are here: HomeNews2024 06 06Article 1947143

General News of Thursday, 6 June 2024

    

Source: BBC

Israeli strike on UN school in Gaza kills at least 20, locals say

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Israel has repeatedly hit the Nuseirat refugee camp, seen here in March Israel has repeatedly hit the Nuseirat refugee camp, seen here in March

An Israeli airstrike on a UN school in central Gaza has killed at least 27 people, including women and children, and injured hundreds.

The school was housing displaced people. Israel claims the school was being used as a Hamas compound, but Hamas and local residents deny this.

The attack has been condemned as a "horrific massacre". The strike is part of an ongoing Israeli military operation in Gaza, which has seen intense bombardment and reports of widespread destruction.

Medical charity MSF has described the situation as "apocalyptic" and appealed for urgent assistance.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment