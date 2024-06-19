Israeli strikes on Gaza may have violated laws of war - UN report

General News of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: BBC

The UN Human Rights Office has reported that Israeli air strikes in Gaza may have systematically violated war laws by failing to protect civilians and infrastructure.



This conclusion stems from an investigation into six specific attacks on residential buildings, a school, refugee camps, and a market between October 9 and December 2, 2023, which resulted in at least 218 deaths and destruction of civilian objects.



Israel's mission in Geneva rejected the findings as flawed, stating the Israel Defense Forces operated within international law and accused Hamas of embedding itself among civilians.



The conflict began following a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which killed about 1,200 people and resulted in over 37,390 deaths in Gaza, according to Hamas-run health ministry reports.