It has never been my intention to extend my time in office – Akufo Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has firmly denied any intentions to amend Ghana’s constitution to extend his term in office.



In an interview with France24, he reiterated his commitment to constitutional governance and democratic principles, stating, "It has never been my intention to extend my time in office."



He emphasized the importance of respecting established constitutional limits for political stability and urged adherence to democratic values.



Akufo-Addo noted that Ghana's stability is tied to regular elections and respect for term limits, which strengthens the nation's democratic foundations.