It is impossible for the NPP to win the 2024 elections – Martin Kpebu

General News of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner, has asserted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) faces an insurmountable challenge in winning the 2024 elections due to what he perceives as worsened economic situation of the country under governance of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia over the past seven years.



“It is impossible for the NPP to win the 2024 elections. Look, Bawumia’s economic thesis have fallen flat. He was touted as the one with solution to our economic problems. How much is the price of fuel, what is the rate of inflation now?” he asked while speaking on TV3's 'The Key Points'.



Mr. Kpebu's comments came in the context of discussions on a poll conducted by Global Info Analytics, which placed John Dramani Mahama of the NDC ahead of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP. The poll indicated that Mahama led with over 54% of the votes, while Bawumia trailed with 34%.