You are here: HomeNews2024 10 28Article 1999283

General News of Monday, 28 October 2024

    

Source: onuaonline.com

‘It is not every problem that the courts can solve’ – Law lecturer on controversy over vacant seats

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Supreme Court of Ghana Supreme Court of Ghana

Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, a senior law lecturer at the University of Ghana, stated on TV3’s KeyPoints that the constitution isn’t solely a legal document but also has political dimensions best handled by politicians, not the courts.

Highlighting the balance between legal and conventional elements, Dr. Srem-Sai referenced British legal scholar A.B. Dyson, noting that courts should focus on legal issues while political matters should be resolved by Parliament or voters.

His remarks follow the Speaker’s October 17 ruling declaring four seats vacant, shifting parliamentary control to the NDC.

The NPP has contested this in court, sparking debate on parliamentary quorum and adjournment.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment