It is now illegal to operate as an agent or broker without a license, a certificate, and an office space – Rent Control

General News of Friday, 23 August 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Rent Control Department has announced the establishment of a Board and Council to oversee the implementation of the Real Estate Agency Act, 2020 (Act 1047).



The Real Estate Agency Council (REAC) will regulate the real estate sector in Ghana, including the training, registration, and licensing of agents, brokers, and entities.



This move aims to protect consumers and ensure trustworthy real estate transactions.



The Act requires all agents to undergo training, obtain certification, and have a visible office before operating.



The Council is finalizing preparations and will soon announce the start of its operations.