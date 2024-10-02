It is possible to fight corruption – Dr Nyaho Tamakloe

General News of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Source: GNA

At the Asogli Anti-Corruption Forum, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe urged a united fight against corruption, calling for independent institutions to tackle the issue.



He emphasized the need for transparency in public processes and full implementation of the Right to Information law.



Former Auditor General Yao Dormelevo advocated for ethical leadership and stronger anti-corruption laws.



Togbe Afede XIV highlighted the negative impacts of corruption, including job losses, and stressed the importance of national unity in addressing this challenge.



The forum aimed to institutionalize Anti-Corruption Day as part of the Yam Festival to promote awareness and action.