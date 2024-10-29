You are here: HomeNews2024 10 29Article 1999709

Source: GNA

It is wrong to say NPP has destroyed education in Ghana – Adutwum

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum speaking at Jackson University College's graduation

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has defended the government’s record on education, countering criticism that the sector is in decline.

Speaking at Jackson University College's graduation, he highlighted new initiatives, including high schools introducing aviation, robotics, and engineering courses. He also showcased plans for modern classrooms equipped with science and ICT labs nationwide.

The college, which graduated 1,276 students, aims to uplift the underserved and promotes a holistic educational approach.

Partnered with NIIT India, Jackson University College also offers comprehensive ICT training to prepare students for a digital world.

