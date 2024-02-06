It’s a little too late – Asante-Otchere on Akufo-Addo's DCE reshuffle

General News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Jonathan Asante-Otchere has expressed skepticism regarding the significance of President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo's decision to revoke the appointments of 24 district chief executives (DCEs) less than a year before the 2024 general election.



The political analyst believes that the timing of the move may not be ideal for the government and is likely to have minimal effect.



According to Asante-Otchere, the impact of such changes is limited by the government's dependence on resources.



"If we are being realistic, the effect will be just infinitesimal, in the sense that the government runs with resources, and even when you make changes, you need these resources available so that they will make the necessary impact," he said in an interview on Asaase Radio.



He added: "As it stands now, it's a little too late in the day. I mean, [in] the period of the government of President Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia. But it is also such that [better a] little late than never."



Asante-Otchere, however, suggested that the move could unsettle individuals who have grown complacent in their roles.



"Of people thinking that they own certain districts, as if some kind of inheritance, it will just send some kind of shiver down the spine. And those who think that they have become more or less like tin gods, the various ministers will have a rethink going forward. So it is not bad in any way."



President Akufo-Addo's decision to revoke the appointments of the 24 DCEs on February 2 was accompanied by the swift nomination of 26 candidates for approval as replacement district and municipal chief executives. The president did not provide reasons for the removals.