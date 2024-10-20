It’s absurd to seek Stay of Execution in a case that the court has not made any orders – Renowned Lawyer on SC ruling

General News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: 3news

Renowned lawyer Kwame Boafo Akuffo has raised concerns about the Supreme Court's handling of the Application for Stay of Execution in the ongoing vacant seats saga.



He argues that seeking a stay in this case is problematic because it involves no formal judgment or court order.



Akuffo questions the court’s jurisdiction, pointing out that the Speaker's declaration of the seats as vacant created a new cause of action, which the applicant failed to address by amending their writ.



He further criticizes the court for procedural errors, suggesting the case should have been brought through the High Court under Article 99 of the Constitution.