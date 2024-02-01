It's better to enjoy free SHS under trees - Vincent Ekow Assafuah

Politics of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the Member of Parliament for the Old Tafo constituency, has staunchly defended the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, asserting that it should remain untouched despite mounting calls for a review.



In his view, it is preferable for students to study under trees than to be deprived of education altogether.



The MP's remarks come amidst increasing pressure for a reassessment of the Free SHS policy. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Ghana's Minister of Education, stands firm in opposition to these calls, declaring that the policy is not in need of revision.



Dr. Adutwum emphasizes the necessity for all levels of leadership to actively support the Free SHS policy, viewing it as crucial for nurturing the future generation. Despite acknowledging the policy's challenges, he underscores that students are gaining access to education, which remains paramount.



Highlighting the imperative of providing educational opportunities for future generations, Dr. Adutwum urges unity among Ghanaians to tackle the policy's hurdles rather than advocating for a review.



In echoing similar sentiments, MP Assafuah emphasized the value of education, asserting, "For me, it is better for a young person to sit on the floor without a desk to learn rather than not being educated. It is better for a young person to go to school without a slipper and be educated than not being educated at all."