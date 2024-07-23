You are here: HomeNews2024 07 23Article 1962575

It’s for the House to decide – Speaker Bagbin on number of Supreme Court justices Ghana needs

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has stated that Parliament must decide on the number of Supreme Court justices Ghana needs, suggesting legislative reforms to set an upper limit.

This follows President Akufo-Addo's nomination of two new justices and Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo's controversial recommendation for five more.

Critics, including lawyer Martin Kpebu, questioned the timing and procedure of these appointments.

Attorney-General Godfred Dame defended the move, denying allegations of court-packing and emphasizing the unique needs of Ghana's Supreme Court.

