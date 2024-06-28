It’s now time for more vigilance – Ablakwa after NPRA suspended sale of SSNIT Hotels

General News of Friday, 28 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has urged for heightened vigilance following the National Pensions Regulatory Authority’s (NPRA) suspension of the sale of four hotels by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).



The hotels in question are Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Elmina Beach Resort, and Ridge Royal Hotel.



This directive halts ongoing negotiations with Rock City Limited, the strategic investor. Ablakwa emphasized the need for transparency and careful oversight in the handling of pension funds and national assets.