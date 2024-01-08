It’s sad that 3 years on, you’ve been silent on 2020 electoral brutalities – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 8 January 2024

The former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has responded to claims by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that he has not congratulated him three years after he was declared President after the 2020 elections.



According to John Dramani Mahama, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also been quiet about the deaths and maiming of well-meaning Ghanaians during the said elections.



To him, the President should rather bow his head in shame for not even sympathizing with bereaved families and people who will have to live with some form of deformity just because of the 2020 elections.



“On a rather sad note, it is unconscionable that three years after these tragic events, our President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has not uttered even a word of sympathy to the bereaved families. The perpetrators of these murders continue to walk as free men and still hold on to positions of authority and power,” he said in a tweet on X.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in a speech after he was declared the winner of the 2020 elections, condemned various isolated incidents of post-electoral violence.



He said, “We condemn in no uncertain terms the isolated incidence of post-electoral violence in Odododiodo and Techiman that led to a few regrettable deaths. May their souls rest in peace”.