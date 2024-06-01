It’s unlikely Akufo-Addo will sack Dame – Prof Appiagyei-Atua

General News of Saturday, 1 June 2024

Source: 3news

Prof. Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua of the University of Ghana Law School believes it is unlikely that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will dismiss Attorney-General Godfred Dame despite allegations made by Richard Jakpa in the Ato Forson trial.



Appiagyei-Atua noted that senior party members, including Deputy Attorney-General Alfred Tuah Yeboah, have defended Dame. He suggested that if the President does not act, Parliament could investigate the matter.



Appiagyei-Atua emphasised the credibility issues for the A-G if the allegations are true and urged the Ghana Bar Association to address the issue, calling for Dame's resignation if necessary.