‘It’s very bad’ – Akufo-Addo’s ‘brother’ Dr Fiifi Ofori Atta speaks on the economy

Politics of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Dr. Fiifi Ofori Atta, a relative of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has voiced strong criticism of Ghana's economic situation, calling it "very bad and unprecedented."



In an interview shared on social media, Dr. Ofori Atta expressed disappointment in both the President and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who he said had failed to address the country’s financial issues.



Wearing a T-shirt supporting Alan Kyerematen, he hinted at aligning with the former Trade Minister.



His remarks highlight growing frustration within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) amid worsening economic conditions.