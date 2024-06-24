You are here: HomeNews2024 06 24Article 1953554

It saddens me that Mahama’s name has entered our history as a former President – Boakye-Danquah

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, government spokesperson on governance and security, has expressed disappointment in John Mahama being considered a former president, stating he doesn't consider Mahama a leader due to his unpreparedness for the presidency and accidental ascension to the role.

He believed Mahama's leadership was lacking and hopes Ghanaians won't vote for him again.

Instead, he endorsed Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia as the next president, citing his credibility, competence, humility, and global recognition. Boakye-Danquah touts the NPP's candidates as the most intelligent and capable for the elections.

