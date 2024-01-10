It seems the EC is not reading the mood of the country well - Franklin Cudjoe warns

General News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Founding President of policy think tank Imani Centre for Policy and Education (Imani Africa), Franklin Cudjoe has taken on the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana for its apparent failure to gauge the mood of the country as it carries out its election management mandate.



Mr Cudjoe suggested that the EC is acting unreasonable concerning some of the reforms it is implementing, noting that he hopes their actions do not disenfranchise voters as it happened to the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi(SALL) in the 2020 elections.



“It seems the Electoral Commission is not reading the mood of the country well. They should keep on running around common sense. I hope they’re not cooking another SALL,” he wrote on social media.



The EC’s recent cessation of the use of indelible ink in public elections has been much criticised by some stakeholders, especially the opposition National Democratic Congress N (NDC).



The commission’s plan to end voting in public elections at 3pm instead of 5pm has also been criticized. But it has defended its actions.



In 2020 due to the creation of the Oti Region and the inability of the EC to create a Constituency for the people of SALL, they were disenfranchised in the Parliamentary elections.