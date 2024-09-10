You are here: HomeNews2024 09 10Article 1979762

It was foolish for Pastors to pray against galamsey – Prophet Kumchacha

Prophet Nicholas Osei, known as Kumchacha, has criticized senior pastors who visited illegal mining sites to pray against the destruction caused by galamsey.

In an interview on Okay FM, Kumchacha labeled the actions as unwise and pointless, suggesting that prayer alone will not solve the issue.

He stated that instead of praying at the water bodies, stronger political and practical solutions are needed to tackle the illegal mining crisis.

The pastors involved in the 2022 prayers included prominent figures like Apostle Eric Nyamekye and Bishop Dr. Paul Boafo, who sought divine intervention for the country's environmental challenges.

