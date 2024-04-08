It was the best decision I took – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on resigning as Majority Leader

Politics of Monday, 8 April 2024

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has expressed conviction that stepping down from his role was the right move, emphasizing his commitment to party unity and the presidential aspirations of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Addressing journalists in Kumasi for the first time since his resignation in February, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu reiterated his unwavering dedication to ensuring Dr. Bawumia's victory in the upcoming December elections.



He emphasized that avoiding any disruptions to the party's goal of securing a third term in office was paramount, hence his decision to resign.



“The major project ahead of us is breaking the eight and the project that I believe in is getting [Dr. Mahamudu] Bawumia elected as the president of this country and I don’t want to be part of anything that will obstruct that or negatively impact that, I don’t want to be part of it. I don’t want to be the eye of the storm and so I think it was the best decision I took.”



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu tendered his resignation on February 21, 2024, following discussions with some leadership figures of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Jubilee House. He was succeeded by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Member of Parliament for Effutu.