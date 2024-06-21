You are here: HomeNews2024 06 21Article 1952699

Source: Peace FM Online

It won't be under Akufo-Addo/Bawumia Gov't that students won't write BECE - Salam Mustapha assures

WAEC is expecting over 90 million cedis from the government to conduct the exams WAEC is expecting over 90 million cedis from the government to conduct the exams

Salam Mustapha, the NPP's National Youth Organizer, has reassured BECE students that they will be able to write their exams despite concerns that the exams might be canceled due to the government's debt to WAEC.

WAEC is expecting over 90 million cedis from the government to conduct the exams but has only received 2.3 million cedis.

Mustapha stated that under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration, it will not happen that students are unable to write the BECE, emphasizing that the government will ensure the exams take place.

