J.B.Danquah Adu’s murder trial: Case adjourned to 29 April

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Source: GNA

An Accra High Court hearing the case of Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Dondon, the man being held over the death of J.B Danquah Adu, a legislator, has been adjourned to April 29.



The matter was adjourned because when Asiedu was brought to court, he told the court that he had not recovered from an illness, and he needed to take his medication at noon.



The trial Judge, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, said the accused person indicated that the said medication was with his doctor, so Prison Officers took him back.



The court, on April 22, 2024, ordered Asiedu to appear today and open his defence in the legislator’s murder trial.



According to the court, it would close the case if the accused person failed to turn up today and open his defence.



Defence counsel had earlier on informed the court that the accused person was unwell hence could not attend court on April 22.



The defence team has also filed a motion praying the court to subpoena some persons before he opens his defence.



The widow of legislator, their house help, Mr Kenedy Agyepong, and Madam Ursula Owusu- Ekuful, both Members of Parliament, are some of persons the accused person wants to see in Court.



The accused person says the aforementioned people have some vital information to assist the court with.



Asiedu is standing trial for his alleged involvement in the murder of J.B. Danquah Adu at his residence at Shaishie in Accra in February 2016.



He has been charged with robbery and murder of the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North.



Asiedu has pleaded not guilty before a seven-member jury, and he is being kept in lawful custody by the court.