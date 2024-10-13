JB Danquah-Adu’s murder: Somebody slept on the job – Elder brother bemoans

General News of Sunday, 13 October 2024

Source: 3news

George Twum-Barimah-Adu, the independent presidential candidate and brother of the late JB Danquah-Adu, has criticized the police and government for mishandling the investigation into his brother’s 2016 murder.



He revealed that police requested the phone log of the prime suspect, Daniel Asiedu, but delayed retrieving it for nearly a year, causing key data to be lost.



Twum-Barimah-Adu believes this negligence hindered the investigation, as the phone log could have provided valuable leads.



He expressed disappointment, stating that some officials failed to act when they should have been proactive in solving the case.