JB Danquah Case: Lawyer queries police for omitting alleged girlfriend from investigation

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

During the cross-examination of ASP Augustine Nkrumah, a member of the investigation team in the case of the murder of former MP Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu, defense lawyer Yaw Dankwah questioned why certain individuals were not involved in the police investigation.



Dankwah specifically inquired about an alleged girlfriend of the late MP, who had reportedly attacked him in a hotel room in 2010. He asked why she was not invited for questioning after Danquah Adu's murder in 2016.



The witness acknowledged the incident but stated that the woman was not part of their investigations. The defense lawyer also raised concerns about the failure of the police to treat the wife of the deceased as a suspect.



Dankwah questioned why she was not held as a suspect despite the circumstances of the murder, emphasizing that the delay in taking her statement allowed her time to fabricate a story.



Additionally, Dankwah questioned why other household members, including the deceased's children and a housemaid, were not questioned by the police.



He also highlighted comments made by MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, suggesting he knew more about the case, and questioned why Agyapong was not invited for questioning.



ASP Nkrumah stated that the suspect was arrested shortly after the incident, but did not provide further details on why certain individuals were not questioned. The cross-examination is set to continue on March 19, 2024.