JB killer’s case: ‘Sick’ Daniel Asiedu sent back to see doctors shortly after appearing in Court

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Source: www.kasapafmonline.com

Daniel Asiedu, the man who was ordered to appear in Court on Tuesday April 23 to open his defence to charges failure of which his case would have been closed has been sent back to see doctors shortly after appearing in Court.



This was because Asiedu alias Sexy Don Don was still unwell and was to see doctors at the infirmary for his medication by 12noon.

The case was fixed for 1:00PM.



On Monday, the High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo ordered Asiedu to appear in Court on Tuesday April 23 and open his Defence.



The court said should he fail to do so, the court will deem his defence to charges closed.



However in Court on Tuesday morning, moments after Asiedu appeared in Court he was taken back to see his doctors for medication.



“Early this morning (Tuesday April 23) the accused (Daniel Asiedu) was brought,” the Court said.



“He told the Court that he is still not well and he needed to take his medication at 12 noon,” the Court said.



“The said medication was with his doctor and so the officers took him back,” Justice Lydia Osei Marfo said when the case was called in the afternoon.



Asiedu charged with murder and robbery is expected to open his defence on April 29, the next Court sitting.



Meanwhile lawyers of the Defence have filed a motion for the Court to subpoena wife of the late JB Danquah Ivy Boakye, Ken Ohene Agyapong (MP) for Assin Central and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (MP) for Ablekuma West and Minister for Communications.