JB killer’s trial: Ursula Owusu’s name pops up in Court

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.kasapafmonline.com

The involvement of Madam Ursula Owusu-Ekuful was the subject matter of the Defence lawyer's cross-examination of the Investigator in the ongoing murder trial of Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu.



Yaw Dankwah, Counsel for Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Don Don who is standing trial for the murder of the late Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North wondered why Police Investigators “never disclosed the involvement” of Mrs Owusu-Ekuful.



Prosecution Witnesses have explained the role the current Minister for Communications and Digitization played when she was said to have driven two of the Prosecutions Witnesses (PW3 and PW4) in her car to Kanda and handed them over to the police.



The said witnesses are both mobile Phone repairers at Dansoman who were in Court as Third and fourth prosecution Witnesses.



Sexy Don Don has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder and robbery.



He, together with Vincent Bossu, alias Junior Agoogo have pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy to rob and are standing trial while in lawful custody.



During further cross-examination in the ongoing trial on Monday, March 11, Defence Counsel Yaw Dankwah wondered why Madam Ursula Owusu-Ekuful did not give a statement to the Police.



Lawyer Dankwah asked Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Augustus Nkrumah if per his investigation he came “across the name Ursula Owusu.”



But, in his response, ASP Nkrumah, the 8th Prosecution Witness answered in the negative saying “No.”



“Per your investigations did it become very clear that it was Ursula Owusu who poked PW3 (Kenneth Koranchie) & PW4 (Mobile Phone repairer) in her car and she drove all the way from Dansoman to Kanda Highway and handed them over to the police officers,” Lawyer Dankwah enquired.



He was quick to ask the Investigator whether his investigation revealed that.



But the Witness in his response said, “That was the briefing we got from the regional CID.”



Lawyer Dankwah again went on further to put to the Investigator that, it was true that, “you never ever when you took over the investigation with your team invited Ursula Owusu to give a statement.”



In his response, the Investigator said, “As I have told the Court, it was an investigation team and I don’t take decisions on my own.”



“It is also true that when you and your team and likewise your bosses whom you take instructions from never disclose the involvement of Ursula Owusu who took your witnesses (PW3 and PW4) to hand them over to a police officer at Kanda Highway,” lawyer Yaw Dankwah put to the Investigator.



The Investigator in his response said, “That fact had been cleared in this court that during the briefing she was the one that took them to the police (at Kanda) and I have told this Court.”



The case has been adjourned to March 12, 2024, for continuation.